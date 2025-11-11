Kolkata Police tighten security at Eden Gardens ahead of IND vs SA 1st Test after Delhi car blast The first Test of the two-match series between India and South Africa is set to commence on November 14 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Police have beefed up security arrangements at the venue and at the hotels where teams are staying after car blast in Delhi near Red Fort.

Kolkata:

The Kolkata Police have beefed up security at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, three days ahead of the first Test between India and South Africa, after the car blast in New Delhi near Red Fort on Monday, November 10. Both teams have already in the city and remain under enhanced protection throughout their stay in the city.

For the unversed, the explosion in Delhi on Monday claimed eight lives and injured around 25. In response to the incident, the Kolkata Police have made a comprehensive security plan as they will cover each and every moment of both the India and South Africa squads to and from the stadium during their practice sessions and on match days.

Kolkata commissioner Manoj Verma is also expected to visit the Eden Gardens on Tuesday to inspect the venue and also to review arrangements personally. Even the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has been working closely with the police to ensure safety protocols for players and officials, along with the spectators.

Security at team hotels also been strengthened

According to several reports, the security at the team hotels has also been strengthened. A joint meeting between CAB officials and police officers was held earlier to finalise the security details and additional precautionary measures needed to be taken in light of the Delhi incident.

Meanwhile, both India and South Africa teams were scheduled to start training on Tuesday at the Eden Gardens ahead of the first of the two-match Test series. Strict security is in place to ensure the safety of all personnel after the unfortunate incident in the national capital. The second Test is set to be played from November 22 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

Also Read