Kolkata Police nabs man selling India vs South Africa World Cup match tickets illegally

Kolkata police arrested a man named Ankit Agarwal for selling India versus South Africa World Cup match tickets illegally on Tuesday, October 31. The police seized a total of 20 match tickets worth INR 2500 from his possession. He was trying to sell those tickets for INR 11000 each illegally and hence has been arrested.

The eagerly awaited India versus South Africa clash is slated to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5 and given how both teams are playing at the moment, it is expected to be a mouth-watering clash. India are unbeaten in the ongoing spectacle and are occupying the top spot on the points table with 12 points after six matches. Their net run rate (NRR) is 1.405.

On the other hand, South Africa have also played some praiseworthy cricket in the tournament and have only conceded one game thus far. Their solitary loss came against Netherlands while playing at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) in Dharamsala when they failed to chase down 246 runs. The Proteas have the best net run rate (2.032) of all the participating teams in the tournament.

