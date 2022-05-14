Follow us on Image Source : IPL SRH and KKR will lock horns on Saturday, May 14.

IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch KKR vs SRH

Live Streaming details

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch KKR vs SRH the 61st Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the KKR vs SRH the 61st Match of IPL 2022?

Saturday, 14th May

At what time does KKR vs SRH the 61st Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the KKR vs SRH the 61st Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Full Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Jagadeesha Suchith, Shashank Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Abdul Samad, Sushant Mishra, Romario Shepherd, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, T Natarajan, Shreyas Gopal, Ravikumar Samarth, Sean Abbott

Kolkata Knight Riders

Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sheldon Jackson(w), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav, Sam Billings, Aaron Finch, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana