Image Source : IPLT20.COM Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Karthik and Co. will take on MI in their opening game

The two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders will play their first game of 2020 IPL against the Mumbai Indians on 23rd September in Abu Dhabi.

The Dinesh Karthik-led team finished fifth on the points table and failed to qualify for the Playoffs in IPL 2019.

KKR splashed big money in the IPL auction this year as they bought Australian pacer Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton to name a few.

Cummins and Morgan were among the five buys that two-time winner Kolkata Knight Riders made. While Cummins was roped in for a record-breaking INR 15.50 crores early in the first session, Morgan was brought for INR 5.25 crores. and England's teen sensation from T20 blast season, Tom Baton for a base price of INR 1 crore. And among the crucial buys from the domestic lot, Varun Chakravarthy was roped in for INR 4 crores. M Siddarth and Rahul Tripathi are two other uncapped players.

KKR have won the coveted trophy twice under Gautam Gambhir's leadership in 2012 and 2014 and the current squad also has the depth to lift the trophy for the third time. KKR have a balanced squad with young players like Shubhman Gill and Tom Banton, while, they also have some experience T20 campaigners like Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Sunil Narine.

Here is KKR's full schedule for IPL 2020

September 23 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians at 07.30 PM, Abu Dhabi

September 26 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 07.30 PM, Abu Dhabi

September 30 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals at 07.30 PM, Dubai

October 3 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals at 07.30 PM, Sharjah

October 7 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings at 07.30 PM, Abu Dhabi

October 10 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab at 03.30 PM, Abu Dhabi

October 12 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, at 07.30 PM, Sharjah

October 16 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians at 07.30 PM, Abu Dhabi

October 18 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 07.30 PM, Abu Dhabi

October 21 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 07.30 PM, Abu Dhabi

October 24 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals at 03.30 PM, Abu Dhabi

October 26 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings Xi Punjab, at 07.30 PM, Sharjah

October 29 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings at 07.30 PM, Dubai

November 1 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals at 07.30 PM, Dubai

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage