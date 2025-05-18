Kolkata Knight Riders equal all-time unwanted record of Mumbai Indians after early exit in IPL 2025 Kolkata Knight Riders' clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru was washed out due to rain at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. KKR have now been knocked out of the tournament, equalling an all-time unwanted record in the IPL history.

New Delhi:

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a humiliating exit from the Indian Premier League 2025 after their washout against Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their campaign. KKR's washout against RCB meant the defending champions can get to a maximum of 14 points, which won't be enough now. Meanwhile, KKR have now equalled an all-time unwanted record in the Indian cash-rich league.

KKR have now suffered group stage exits on all three times they were defending their title. The Knight Riders got knocked out in their title defence in 2013 and 2015 too. KKR have now equalled MI's record for most group stage exits in title defence.

MI suffered group-stage exits in IPL 2016, 2018 and 2021 after winning titles in 2015, 2017 and 2020.

Teams to suffer group stage exits as defending champions in IPL:

Rajasthan Royals in 2009

Kolkata Knight Riders in 2013

Kolkata Knight Riders in 2015

Mumbai Indians in 2016

Mumbai Indians in 2018

Mumbai Indians in 2021

Chennai Super Kings in 2022

Chennai Super Kings in 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders in 2025

RCB would feel they were robbed of a chance to confirm their qualification for the playoffs as the high-flying Bengaluru side was in form and would have fancied its chances to beat the Knight Riders. RCB now have 17 points from 12 matches and are on top of the points table.

RCB will now face Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in their last two matches as they look to not only confirm a spot into the knockouts but will also look to secure a top-two finish.

Meanwhile, KKR, the defending champions, will now be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match on May 25 which will be a dead rubber, considering that both teams have already been knocked out of the race to the playoffs.