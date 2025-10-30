Kolkata Knight Riders elevate Abhishek Nayar to head coach position ahead of IPL 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders moved on from Chandrakant Pandit, a couple of months after the 2025 edition of the IPL and were on a hunt for a new head coach. The three-time champions are on the lookout for a bowling coaches as well, with Bharat Arun and Carl Crowe parting ways with the franchise.

Kolkata:

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have appointed Abhishek Nayar as the head coach of the franchise ahead of the 2026 edition of the IPL. Nayar, who has been associated with the franchise since 2018, has been elevated to the head coach role for the first time, replacing Chandrakant Pandit, a seasoned domestic coach, who was at the helm of the franchise for three seasons. Nayar, returned franchise in the middle of the 2025 edition of the IPL, after being let go from the Indian support staff, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir.

"Abhishek has been a vital part of the Knight Riders setup since 2018, shaping our players both on and off the field. His understanding of the game and connection with players have been key to our growth. We're thrilled to see him take over as Head Coach and lead KKR into its next chapter," KKR CEO Venky Mysore said in a franchise statement.