Kolkata Knight Riders dealt with injury blow ahead of IPL 2025, Umran Malik ruled out, replacement named

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders have been dealt with an injury blow a few days ahead of the start of IPL 2025. Tearaway pacer Umran Malik has been ruled out of the tournament with an injury as KKR name a replacement.

The Knight Riders have called in left-arm India speedster Chetan Sakariya as a replacement for Umran for the 18th season of IPL. "Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) picked Chetan Sakariya as a replacement for Umran Malik for the upcoming edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025," an IPL statement read.

"Umran Malik is ruled out of the season due to an injury. Sakariya has represented India in an ODI and two T20Is and has played 19 IPL games, scalping 20 wickets from the same. Sakariya, a left-arm medium pacer, joins KKR for INR 75 Lakh," the statement said.

Umran was picked by KKR in the mega auction for Rs 75 lakh following his departure from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Umran hogged the limelight for his express pace when he made his IPL debut in 2021 for SRH. He has played 26 matches so far in the Indian cash-rich league, all for SRH. Umran featured in only one game last season and was wicketless. He has picked 29 wickets in 26 matches so far in his IPL career.

Meanwhile, Sakariya was picked by KKR ahead of IPL 2024, the season in which they won their third title. He warmed the benches and did not get any game last season. Subsequently, Sakariya was released by KKR ahead of the 2025 mega auction, where he went unsold. He is now back with his franchise as a replacement player for Umran.

Sakariya has played 19 matches in IPL for Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals so far. He has 20 wickets to his name in 19 appearances. He made his IPL debut in 2021 for the Royals, for whom he played in 15 matches.

Sakariya then made a move to the Capitals, for whom he played five matches across two seasons before being roped in by KKR ahead of IPL 2024, only to be benched.