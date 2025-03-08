Kolkata Knight Riders appoint Ottis Gibson as assistant coach ahead of IPL 2025 Defending IPL champions, Kolkata Knight Riders took centre stage and announced the signing of Ottis Gibson as their new assistant coach.

Ahead of the new season of the IPL 2025, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders took centre stage and announced former West Indies head coach Ottis Gibson as their new assistant coach ahead of the new campaign. It is interesting to note that Gibson has previously worked with the West Indies from 2010 to 2014.

Under him, the Windies went on to win the 2012 T20 World Cup, and he also worked as the bowling coach for England from 2007 to 2010. With several years of experience under his belt, Gibson will be expected to do a good job for KKR as well.

Kolkata Knight Riders took to their social media to announce the signing of Gibson as their new assistant coach. “Welcoming our Assistant Coach, Ottis Gibson. Ottis joins our strong support staff unit, comprising mentor Dwayne Bravo, head coach Chandrakant Pandit, bowling coach Bharat Arun, spin-bowling coach Carl Crowe and others” KKR tweeted.

Ahead of the new season of the IPL, KKR also recently came forward and announced India batter Ajinkya Rahane as their skipper for the new season. It is worth noting that Kolkata Knight Riders will be kicking off their campaign by taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener.

"We are delighted to have someone like Ajinkya Rahane, who brings his experience and maturity as a leader. Also, Venkatesh Iyer has been a franchise player for KKR and brings a lot of leadership qualities. We are confident that they will combine well as we start the defense of our title,” KKR CEO Venky Mysore had said after Rahane’s appointment as captain.

Both sides will lock horns at the Eden Gardens in game 1 of the IPL 2025 on March 22. Under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, Kolkata will hope for a good start to the tournament. The side will have a leadership change, as their former skipper Shreyas Iyer will be representing Punjab Kings in the new season.