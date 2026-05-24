Kolkata Knight Riders announce Luvnith Sisodia as Matheesha Pathirana's replacement

New Delhi:

In a major development for Kolkata Knight Riders, the three-time IPL (Indian Premier League) champions came forward and announced the signing of Luvnith Sisodia as the replacement for the injured Matheesha Pathirana. The signing was announced just hours before their clash against Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 24.

It is worth noting that Pathirana was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after sustaining a hamstring injury while playing against Gujarat Titans recently. It could be a big blow for the three-time champions, as Pathirana was their marquee signing for Rs 18 crore.

He arrived in the competition late as he was suffering from a calf injury that he sustained during Sri Lanka's Super Eight finish at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Pathirana did get his chance against Gujarat Titans but had to leave the field after bowling 1.2 overs.

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Luvnith Sisodia’s career in numbers

It is worth noting that Luvnith Sisodia is a wicket-keeper batter with 15 T20s under his belt for Karnataka. He is yet to play an IPL game but has been a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and KKR in the past, as the three-time champions roped him in at the 2025 mega auction.

Furthermore, with Angkrish Raghuvanshi ruled out, Sisodia’s addition could prove to be key for the side, adding another wicketkeeping option for the three-time champions.

Interestingly, Kolkata Knight Riders are slated to take on Delhi Capitals in the 70th game of the IPL 2026. It could be their final game of the season if Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians, but if RR loses, KKR will have a small chance to qualify, and they will have to register a huge win in order to take the fourth spot in the standings.

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