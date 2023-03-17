Kohli, Warner, Smith on verge of historic records as India take on Australia in 1st ODI at Wankhede Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli, David Warner, Steve Smith

India are all set to take on Australia in the 3-match ODI series, starting March 17 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Heading towards the series, the likes of David Warner, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are on verge of creating new records for themselves.

Records At Stake

David Warner is just 10 runs away from completing 1000 ODI runs against India.

India's first win against Australia in this series will be their first in 13 years. Along with this, the Men in Blue have never touched the 300-run mark at the Wankhede Stadium. They will certainly be eyeing that score if they bat first.

Steve Smith is just 83 runs away from completing 5000 ODI runs.

Virat Kohli is just a century away from equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of most 100s against Australia. Currently, he has eight centuries against Kangaroos and Sachin tops the list with nine against his name.

If Virat Kohli can score a total of 191 runs in this series, he will complete 13000 ODI runs.

Team News

Rohit Sharma will be unavailable for the 1st ODI owing to personal reasons, and Hardik Pandya will be leading the side. KL Rahul will retain his place at number 5, and Pandya confirmed that Ishan Kishan will partner Shubman Gill at the top of the order. Shreyas Iyer was previously ruled out of the ODI series, and Suryakumar Yadav is expected to be slotted straight in the eleven.

For Australia, Pat Cummins will be unavailable owing to the death of his mother, and Steve Smith will lead the side for the entire series.

Full Squads

India's squad for ODI series: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav.

*Rohit unavailable for 1st ODI. Hardik Pandya to lead in his absence

Australia's squad for ODI series: Steve Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

