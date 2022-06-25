Kohli's career took off due to Dhoni, but seniors in Pakistan can't see others succeed: Ahmed Shehzad

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ahmed Shehzad | File Photo

Out of favour batsman Ahmed Shehzad, in conversation with Cricket Pakistan, came out all guns blazing against the toxic culture in the Pakistan Cricket Team.

He gave the example of how Virat Kohli's career took off due to MS Dhoni and compared it to Pakistan, stating that people there can't stand each other's success.

“I have said this before, Kohli’s career picked off because he found Dhoni, but unfortunately, here in Pakistan, your people cannot stand your success."

He further went on to say that the senior players in Pakistan cannot digest seeing someone else succeed.

"Our senior players and ex-cricketers cannot digest seeing someone succeed in the cricketing world, which is unfortunate for Pakistan cricket.”

Talking about his axing from the national team, Shehzad said that he was deeply hurt when the then coach Waqar Younis axed him and Umran Malik from the team, stating that they needed to play domestic cricket and work on their game.

"I have not seen the report myself, but a PCB official told me that these remarks have been said regarding me. But I believe that these things should be discussed face-to-face, and I am ready to take on that challenge. Then we will see who is right and who is wrong."

Ahmed minced no words as he went on to say that those words hurt his career and he wasn't even allowed to present his case.

"Their words hurt my career, especially since I was not allowed to present my case. This was a pre-planned approach, and they wanted to kill two birds with one stone."