Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli hits 200 million followers on Instagram

Highlights Virat's first post dates back to June 23, 2015 with the caption "Everyday is a new beginning"

On March 2, 2021, Virat Kohli became the first Indian to cross 100 million on Instagram

With a total of 1,374 posts, Kohli now becomes the first Indian to cross 200 million on Instagram

After Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo, Kohli becomes the most followed athlete on Instagram

Former India skipper Virat Kohli's love affair with breaking records continues as he hits the 200 million followers mark on Instagram. The Indian cricket team superstar who has a huge and loyal fanbase is only the third active athlete to cross the 200 million mark after Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris Saint Germain star Lionel Messi. In addition to this, Virat is the only Indian to cross this massive number on the popular social media platform Instagram.

The RCB & team India batsman reportedly earns a whopping amount of INR 5 crores from every post and his feed is almost filled with brand promotions and training videos. Kohli who has 70 international tons to his name has been in dismal form lately and has been rested for the upcoming South Africa T20I series citing workload-related issues. The Delhi batsman endorses almost 17 brands and owns a clothing line. The former RCB skipper grabbed a lot of eyeballs as he couldn't deliver as per his reputation for his IPL franchise. Virat Kohli will now take the field for India when the team travels to the United Kingdom for the only Test match to be played between India and England which was suspended last year due to the rise in COVID numbers. The remaining Test match which starts on July 1 will be played under newly appointed test skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid.