RCB vs CSK: Know why Harshal Patel didn't bowl entire 20th over?

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Harshal Patel in action

In the high-voltage match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, Faf du Plessis-led team won toss and opted to bowl. Coming to bat first CSK batters look unstopabble and registered a massive total of 227 runs in the last over. Interestingly, Harshal Patel who was bowling the 20th over for RCB had to handover the ball to Glenn Maxwell in the middle of the over. 16 runs came of that over, but why did this happen? Let's find out.

Harshal came to bowl the last over of CSK's innings, after conceding just 1 run on the 1st ball, he bowled a no-ball (above the waist) and had to bowl on a free-hit on which he gave away 1 run. He then registered a wide ball. But the situation changed when he came to bowl the next delivery. Harshal bowled another no-ball which was also above the waist. The umpires then asked him to stop bowling. Maxwell came to bowl the remaining over.

According to the rules, if a bowler bowls two no-balls above the waist height then he has to stop bowling from there. Therefore the star bowler couldn't complete his 4th over. In the 3.2 overs that he bowled in the game, Harshal conceded 36 runs at an economy of 10.80 and scalped 1 wicket.

Here's how the 20th over looked like

1

1 (No ball)

1 (Free hit)

Wide

1 (No ball)

Harshal Patel handovered Maxwell the ball.

6 (Free hit)

Wide

Wicket

1

1

RCB Playing XI:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj

CSK Playing XI:

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Latest Cricket News