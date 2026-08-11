Klaasen, Miller, Allen head to ILT20, Stoinis returns as teams announce pre-auction signings

New Delhi:

The ILT20 will have more star international players making their debuts, as South African stars Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller and New Zealand's Finn Allen have penned deals with the franchises. Klaasen and Miller have been added to the Gulf Giants, while Allen is in line to make his debut for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

The ILT20 franchises have announced the pre-auction signings ahead of the fifth season that begins on November 22. Marcus Stoinis returns to the league after three years as he will join Dubai Capitals, who have also brought in Noor Ahmad from Desert Vipers. They have also retained Rovman Powell and Mustafizur Rahman.

Vipers bring Mujeeb, retain three players; Emirates retain core

The current champions Vipers have brought in Mujeeb Ur Rahman from Capitals and have retained Andries Gous, Dan Lawrence and Shimron Hetmyer. Meanwhile, MI Emirates retained their core of Rashid Khan, Nicholas Pooran and Romario Shepherd and have brought in Sherfane Rutherford.

Gul Giants, who have roped in Klaasen and Miller, have retained Azmatullah Omarzai and Blessing Muzarabani, while the Knight Riders have retained Sunil Narine and Jason Holder, while signing Matthew Tromp along with Allen.

Sharjah Warriorz have made just one retention in Sikandar Raza, while they have signed Adam Milne, James Vince and Waqar Salamkheil to complete their pre-auction signings.

Teams to complete squads on October 1

Meanwhile, the teams will now sit on the auction table on October 1 to complete their squads. Teams will have to add players from UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and other foreign players to reach a minimum of 18 and a maximum of 23 players per squad. The franchises will then be allowed to make one Wildcard signing.

The ILT20 Season 5 will be played between November 22 and December 20, with six franchises locking horns in 34 matches. The tournament will be played at the Dubai International Stadium (Dubai), the Zayed Cricket Stadium (Abu Dhabi), and the Sharjah Cricket Stadium (Sharjah). The final will take place in Dubai.

ILT20 squads before auctions:

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Sunil Narine (retained), Jason Holder (retained), Finn Allen (signed), Matthew Tromp (signed)

Desert Vipers: Andries Gous (retained), Dan Lawrence (retained), Shimron Hetmyer (retained), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (signed)

Dubai Capitals: Rovman Powell (retained), Mustafizur Rahman (retained), Marcus Stoinis (signed), Noor Ahmad (signed)

Gulf Giants: Azmatullah Omarzai (retained), Blessing Muzarabani (retained), David Miller (signed), Heinrich Klaasen (signed)

MI Emirates: Nicholas Pooran (retained), Rashid Khan (retained), Romario Shepherd (retained), Sherfane Rutherford (signed)

Sharjah Warriorz: Sikandar Raza (retained), Adam Milne (signed), James Vince (signed), Waqar Salamkheil (signed)

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