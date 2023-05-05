KL Rahul's replacement in LSG squad announced, here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Team Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants named injured KL Rahul's replacement in the squad on Friday. LSG skipper was ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2023 after he sustained a hip flexor injury in the 43rd match of the tournament against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Karun Nair has replaced Rahul in the team. Nair has so far played 76 IPL matches and has scored 1496 runs. He has been bagged by LSG for Rs 50 Lakh. "Armed with a wealth of IPL experience spanning across multiple franchises, Karun has 1496 runs to his name in the competition. A technically sound batter, Karun is part of an elite list to have scored a triple hundred in Tests in what was only his 3rd match," LSG stated in the release.

Speaking on joining LSG, Karun said “Really happy to be joining the Super Giants. I wish KL a speedy recovery and hope he comes back stronger. Look forward to meeting my teammates very soon and contributing to the team”.

On the last ball of the second over of the match against RCB at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, KL Rahul injured himself while defending a four near the boundary rope. He had to go out of the ground due to a hamstring strain. Rahul was seen in a lot of pain and was seen limping as he was walking back from the field with the help of team physio and a teammate, who was in the reserve. He was finding it difficult to walk.

Rahul was also ruled out of the WTC final set to be played on June 7 as he will undergo surgery.

"Absolutely gutted that I won't be at the Oval next month with Team India. I'll do everything I can to get back in the blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority," KL Rahul wrote in his Instagram post.

Latest Cricket News