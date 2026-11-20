Day 2 of the ongoing first Test between India and New Zealand saw the Black Caps continue where they left off. The duo of Glenn Phillips and Henry Nicholls kicked off the day on a score of 243/5, and the two batters continued to showcase their class.

Philips completed his century, only his second in his Test career, as he scored 118 runs in 216 deliveries. After Phillips’ dismissal, it was the performance of Nicholls that stood out for New Zealand. Nathan Smith stood beside Nicholls as the star batter amassed 175 runs to his name in 335 deliveries.

Nathan Smith amassed 14 runs to his name with Kyle Jamieson scoring 11. New Zealand posted a total of 368 runs in the first innings of the game, and it was all thanks to the middle-order partnership between Glenn Phillips and Henry Nicholls.

As for India, Jasprit Bumrah was the highest wicket-taker with four wickets to his name. Akash Deep took three wickets, with Anshul Kamboj taking two, and Prasidh Krishna striking once.

KL Rahul-Yashasvi Jaiswal put forth exceptional showings to cap off day 2

Speaking of the Indian team, the side opened its innings with the duo of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal coming out to bat. While New Zealand hoped for a good start with the ball, and with Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson posing problems in the early stages, Jaiswal and Rahul survived.

The two got into the driver’s seat from the second session as Jaiswal ended up scoring 85 runs in 89 deliveries, barely missing out on a well-deserved century. As for Rahul, the star batter showed resilience and stayed on the crease, going unbeaten on a score of 52* runs in 116 deliveries.

Day 2 ended with Devdutt Padikkal unbeaten on a score of 16 runs, alongside Rahul, with India on a score of 159/1 after 39 overs. As for New Zealand, Matt Henry was the only wicket-taker on day 2.

With day 3 around the corner, India will bank on the services of Rahul and Padikkal, and will hope that the duo will take the Indian team towards a huge total, and will look to take the lead against the Black Caps.

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