KL Rahul, Virat Kohli gain spots in ICC T20I rankings after Australia series, Adam Zampa enters top 5

Image Source : AP KL Rahul, Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul moved up a spot in the latest ICC T20I rankings which was released on Wednesday, a day after the conclusion of the three-match series between India and Australia in Sydney. Aussie leggie Adam Zampa made it to the top 5 in the bowler's list.

Kohli scored 134 runs in the series which included the knock of 85 in the third game which India lost by 12 runs. He moved to the eighth spot with 697 points. Rahul scored 81 runs in three games and managed to move to the third spot with 816 points, pushing Aussie skipper Aaron Finch, to fifth place.

Shikhar Dhawan moved up the ladder as well, taking the 19th spot on the list. England's Dawid Malan and Pakistan captain Babar Azam lead the top two spots.

Washington Sundar continues to remain India's highest-ranked T20I bowler, having moved a spot up to 11th place with 614 points. He picked only two wickets in the series but conceded runs only at 7.08 runs per over despite bowling mostly in the Powerplay.

Australian spinner Zampa made the biggest gain along with Chris Jordna with both having moved two spots higher. Zampa moved into the top 5 while Jordan stands tenth on the list.