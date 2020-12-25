AUS vs IND: KL Rahul unlikely to play Boxing Day Test; Ravindra Jadeja cleared to play: Report

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of KL Rahul.

With a day to go for the second Test in Melbourne against Australia, it is likely that the Indian won't feature KL Rahul in the second Test with Hanuma Vihari to retain his spot and will bat at no. 4, reported Cricbuzz.

The website further stated that Ravindra Jadeja has cleared the fitness test on Thursday and is expected to replace Virat Kohli as an unlikely replacement after the skipper went on paternity leave following India's crushing defeat in the pink-ball Test. Jadeja is likely to bat at no.76 while being the second spin option at the MCG.

Led by stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, the team is also set to feature Rishabh Pant instead of Wriddhiman Saha for the Test while Shubman Gill will make his debut in the top order instead of misfiring Prithvi Shaw.

Another debut is also on the cards for India with either of Mohammad Siraj and Navdeep Saini will wear their maiden cap to replace injured Mohammed Shami.

As per the report, Jadeja showed glimpses of returning to full fitness since the first Test as he was seen attending training sessions during the final day of the match. He was also seen among the busiest member of the team in Melbourne, doing multiple batting stints.