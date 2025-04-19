Advertisement
KL Rahul surpasses Sanju Samson, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli in elite IPL record list

KL Rahul set the record of becoming the fastest Indian cricketer to complete 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The keeper-batter surpassed Sanju Samson, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in the elite list.

KL Rahul hit his 200th six in the Indian Premier League. Against Gujarat Titans, the Delhi Capitals batter featured at number three and scored 28 runs off 14 deliveries. He went about his business from the very beginning and looked flawless before Prasidh Krishna got the better of him. Nevertheless, during his stay at the crease, the Mangalore-born hit a cracking six off Mohammed Siraj and became the fastest Indian cricketer to hit 200 sixes in the IPL.

Rahul reached the milestone in 129 innings. Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson held the record previously, completing it in 159 innings. Legendary cricketers MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli stand third and fourth, having completed 200 sixes in 165 and 180 innings, respectively. 

Fastest Indian cricketers to complete 200 sixes:

Players Innings taken
KL Rahul 129
Sanju Samson 159
MS Dhoni 165
Virat Kohli 180

More to follow..

