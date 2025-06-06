KL Rahul starts England tour with century, massive relief for India ahead of five-match Test marathon KL Rahul scored a scintillating century against England Lions in the second unofficial Test at Northampton. His form will be extremely vital for the national team in the upcoming five-match Test series against England, starting June 20.

Northampton, England:

KL Rahul is one of India’s most improved Test batters in the last year. At one point, the Karnataka batter was dropped from the playing XI and there was plenty of uncertainty over his future in the format. However, Rahul worked tremendously hard on his red-ball game and proved his worth at the top order and also in the middle, whenever it was required. Now, after Rohit Sharma’s retirement, Rahul is expected to open with Yashasvi Jaiswal in Test cricket and the upcoming England tour will be his first major assignment.

Major as Rahul is now a senior batter in the squad. When Rohit and Virat Kohli were available, the pressure was usually on them, but now that they have retired, Rahul will have to take the responsibility. He had done tremendously well in the Australia series as an opener and now, the cricketer has proved his worth with a classy century against England Lions in the second unofficial Test.

Notably, after the IPL, Rahul has reportedly reached out to the BCCI officials, expressing his desire to feature in the second unofficial Test. He was eventually added and made a promising start to the England tour. He built important partnerships with Karun Nair and Dhruv Jurel before departing for 116 runs. The knock will give the player plenty of confidence as India would be hoping for a strong start to the five-match series against England, starting June 20.

His opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, once again had a rough outing but given his pedigree, the youngster is expected to bounce back. Meanwhile, Karun and Jurel have shown tremendous class and either one can fit in the middle order, replacing Kohli. Newly appointed captain Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja can fill the rest of the middle order.