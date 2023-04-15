KL Rahul smashes 4000 runs in IPL; leaves behind Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli in special tally

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV KL Rahul scales special feat in IPL

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul on Saturday achieved a historic feat in his side's IPL game against Punjab Kings. LSG face PBKS in their fifth match of the tournament at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Rahul scored 4000 runs in IPL when his side batted first in the 21st game of IPL.

PBKS won the toss and sent LSG to bat first. Rahul and Kyle Mayers provided them with a solid start. Before the match, Rahul was on 3970 runs in IPL and needed another 30 to reach the milestone. He reached the feat in the 9th over of the game. Meanwhile, Rahul is now the fastest player to score 4000 runs in the Indian cash-rich league and has leapfrogged the likes of Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli, among others.

The LSG skipper took 105 innings to reach the feat which is 7 less than the next best placed Chris Gayle on 112 innings. David Warner is on third with 114 games, while Virat Kohli is on fourth with 128 matches to his name.

