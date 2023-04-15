Saturday, April 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. KL Rahul smashes 4000 runs in IPL; leaves behind Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli in special tally

KL Rahul smashes 4000 runs in IPL; leaves behind Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli in special tally

KL Rahul lead Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023. LSG have won 3 games in 4 matches and play their 5th game against PBKS.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: April 15, 2023 20:48 IST
KL Rahul scales special feat in IPL
Image Source : INDIA TV KL Rahul scales special feat in IPL

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul on Saturday achieved a historic feat in his side's IPL game against Punjab Kings. LSG face PBKS in their fifth match of the tournament at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Rahul scored 4000 runs in IPL when his side batted first in the 21st game of IPL.

PBKS won the toss and sent LSG to bat first. Rahul and Kyle Mayers provided them with a solid start. Before the match, Rahul was on 3970 runs in IPL and needed another 30 to reach the milestone. He reached the feat in the 9th over of the game. Meanwhile, Rahul is now the fastest player to score 4000 runs in the Indian cash-rich league and has leapfrogged the likes of Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli, among others. 

The LSG skipper took 105 innings to reach the feat which is 7 less than the next best placed Chris Gayle on 112 innings. David Warner is on third with 114 games, while Virat Kohli is on fourth with 128 matches to his name.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News