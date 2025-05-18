For first time in IPL history, KL Rahul achieves never-seen-before record in tournament during DC vs GT clash KL Rahul continued his brilliant run in T20s as he slammed his seventh century in the format. Rahul has left four Indians behind and he now chases stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the list of most centuries by Indians in the format.

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals star batter KL Rahul has registered a never-seen-before record in the history of the Indian Premier League. For the first-ever time in IPL, Rahul has achieved what no one else could have done in the tournament.

Rahul slammed a well-controlled hundred in the Delhi Capitals' clash against Gujarat Titans. He has become the only player to hit centuries for three different teams in the history of Indian-cash-rich league. Rahul had earlier hit tons for Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants too, and this is his first ton for DC.

Meanwhile, Rahul, who had a brilliant outing with the bat registered a couple of more milestones. He shattered Virat Kohli's record for being the fastest Indian to 8000 T20 runs and now has the joint third-most T20 tons by an Indian.

This was Rahul's seventh T20 ton as he continues to make giant strides in the shortest format. Rahul surpassed Suryakumar Yadav, and Sanju Samson, among others in the list of most centuries hit by an Indian in T20s. He now chases stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have hit nine and eight centuries, respectively in the format.

Most centuries by Indians in T20s:

Virat Kohli: 9 tons

Rohit Sharma: 8 tons

KL Rahul: 7 tons

Abhishek Sharma: 7 tons

Suryakumar Yadav: 6 tons

Sanju Samson: 6 tons

Shubman Gill: 6 tons

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 6 tons

This is Rahul's fifth ton in IPL, which are now the fourth most in the format. The list is led by Virat Kohli, who has eight tons in the Indian cash-rich league.

Most 100s in the IPL:

8 - Virat Kohli

7 - Jos Buttler

6 - Chris Gayle

5 - KL Rahul

Meanwhile, Rahul added another feather to his illustrious cap as he reached the mark of 8000 runs in T20 cricket. The 33-year-old has become the fastest Indian to get to the mark. He took only 224 innings to get to 8000 runs in the format, while Kohli had reached the mark in 243 outings.

Rahul is the third-fastest to the mark overall, only behind Chris Gayle (213 innings) and Babar Azam (218 innings).