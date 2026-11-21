Day 3 of the ongoing first Test between India and New Zealand saw the visitors continue on a score of 159/1 with KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal on the crease. It is worth noting the performance of KL Rahul that stood out for team India in the clash.

After a half-century on Day 2, Rahul followed it up by converting his performance into a century. The veteran batter completed his ton in 207 deliveries and broke a plethora of records with his performance as well.

Rahul joined the likes of Ben Duckett, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Dimuth Karunaratne in the list of players with the most Test tons as an opener since 2021. All of the players mentioned above are tied on 7.

Most Test tons as an opener since 2021

7 - Ben Duckett

7 - Yashasvi Jaiswal

7 - Dimuth Karunaratne

7 - KL Rahul

Rahul equalled the Murali Vijay’s tally as well

Furthermore, in another brilliant feat for Rahul, it is interesting to note that this was the star batter’s 12th Test century as an opener for the Indian team. He sits in third place in the list, with Sunil Gavaskar sitting at the top with 33 centuries and Virender Sehwag in second with 22.

Both Rahul and Murali Vijay are tied on third with 12, whereas Gautam Gambhir and Rahul Sharma are in fourth place with nine centuries each. It is interesting to note that the Indian team conceded 368 runs in the first innings, thanks to centuries by Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips.

Coming out to bat, the visitors have counterattacked brilliantly, as Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 85 runs to his name, with Rahul completing his century. Furthermore, Devdutt Padikkal played his role as well, completing his half-century. With India trailing by 89 runs by the 78th over, it could be interesting to see how big of a lead the side can post against New Zealand and how the game unfolds.

Most Test hundreds as an opener for India

33 - Sunil Gavaskar

22 - Virender Sehwag

12 - Murali Vijay

12 - KL Rahul

9 - Gautam Gambhir

9 - Rohit Sharma

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