KL Rahul slams his second Test century at home, goes past Rohit Sharma; equals Bill Lawry, David Boon's record KL Rahul continued his smashing form in Test cricket, hitting his third century at home as India took ascendancy in the opening game of the two-match series against the West Indies. India lost just one wicket in the morning session on the second day, but scored close to 100 runs.

Ahmedabad : Indian opener KL Rahul continued his scintillating form in Test cricket in 2025, scoring his third century in the format and overall 11th in his career as the hosts took ascendancy in the opening game of the two-match series against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Most Test centuries as an opener for India 33 - Sunil Gavaskar (203 innings) 22 - Virender Sehwag (168 innings)

12 - Murali Vijay (100 innings)

10 - KL Rahul (94 innings)

9 - Gautam Gambhir (101 innings)

9 - Rohit Sharma (66 innings) Rahul now has a total of 13 centuries as an opener in international cricket as he equalled the likes of Australian legends David Boon and Bill Lawry, Geoff Marsh, former South African captain Dean Elgar and John Wright. Since he went back to opening the innings in Australia, Rahul has been in red-hot form, scoring as many as three centuries and four fifties, including three 75-plus scores.