KL Rahul, Siraj, Sundar unlikely for Duleep Trophy as South Zone selectors defy BCCI's diktat: Report

India internationals KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan and Prasidh Krishna are unlikely to play the Duleep Trophy as the South Zone selectors have reportedly denied the BCCI diktat of top India players playing in the domestic tournament.

South Zone had announced their squad for the season opener first-class tournament with Tilak Varma named captain of the 16-member side that also features Devdutt Padikkal, N Jagadeesan and R Sai Kishore among others.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the South Zone selectors argued that the Duleep Trophy should remain for the players who have done well in the Ranji Trophy. They argued that the internationals should play for India A, and if the BCCI wants them to feature in domestic cricket, they should play in the Ranji Trophy.

"Kerala qualified for the Ranji Trophy final (for the first time ever in the competition's history of 90 editions) and lost it narrowly. They had a remarkable season, and their players deserved selection for the Duleep Trophy. If the Indian players are to be taken into the squad, most Kerala players will not find a place in the zonal side," a South Zone official said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

South Zone, the runners-up of the last edition, have made their place in the semifinals directly. The Duleep Trophy begins on August 28; however, South's semifinal will begin on September 4.

North Zone, East Zone, Central Zone and North East Zone will be in action on August 28 in their quarterfinals. North Zone will face East Zone BCCI CEG Ground, while Central Zone lock horns against the North East Zone at the BCCI CEG Ground B. The South Zone and West Zone are already in the semis and await their opponents.

South Zone squad: Tilak Varma (captain), Mohammed Azharuddeen (vice-captain, wk), Tanmay Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohit Kale, Salman Nizar, N Jagadeesan (wk), T Vijay, R Sai Kishore, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vyshak Vijaykumar, MD Nidheesh, Ricky Bhui, Basil NP, Gurjapneet Singh, Snehal Kauthankar