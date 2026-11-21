Day 3 of the ongoing first Test between India and New Zealand saw the two sides continue, with India on a score of 159/1. KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal opened the day for India, and both batters put New Zealand to the test once more.

While Padikkal amassed 80 runs in 175 deliveries, KL Rahul completed his century, putting forth a brilliant performance. The star batter batted throughout most of the day and scored 136 runs in 290 deliveries, putting the Black Caps under constant pressure.

Furthermore, after the dismissal of Padikkal, skipper Shubman Gill came out to bat. The skipper continued his red-hot form and attacked New Zealand’s bowling attack under pressure. Gill’s day ended in heartbreak as he departed in the latter stages of the day on a score of 98 runs.

Day 3 ended with Rishabh Pant and Anshul Kamboj on the strike. Pant completed his half-century as well, scoring 55* runs in 62 deliveries. India’s score read 486/4 by the end of day 3, and the side leading the Black Caps by 118 runs.

Devdutt Padikkal opened up after the day

After the end of the third day, Devdutt Padikkal took centre stage and opened up on his performance and how the day went for the visitors. He reflected on his showing and the partnership with KL Rahul in the clash.

“Yeah, it was good. It's always great to get some runs. I think it was important that me and KL started off the day well. It was important that we didn't let them back into the game. And I think we did that pretty well today. [Tell us about that partnership and what you were saying to each other and what it was like to be at the other end] Yeah, like I said, it was important that we got through that first session. I think if they were able to pick up a couple of wickets early, it would have put us in a bit of a difficult position. But I think that was the conversation, just building that partnership and taking it as deep as possible,” Devdutt Padikkal said after the day.

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