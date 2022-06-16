KL Rahul set to fly abroad for treatment of groin injury

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY KL Rahul | File Photo

KL Rahul is all set to fly abroad, likely to Germany, for the treatment of his recurring groin injury, according to CricBuzz. "That is correct, the board is working on his fitness and he will be going to Germany soon," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah, as quoted in the report.

Since KL Rahul was named as the Vice-Captain of the test team in England, BCCI will now have to name Rohit Sharma's deputy in KL's absence. According to the report, Rahul is set to fly to Germany by the end of this month or early July.

Earlier, KL Rahul was ruled out from the upcoming five-match series against the Proteas owing to a right groin injury that he sustained during training Rahul, who was seen in great form during IPL 2022 was set to lead Team India in their home series starting from 9th June, Thursday.

The 30-year-old Rahul felt disappointed to lose the opportunity of leading India on home soil and shared a heartfelt note on his Twitter handle.

Besides Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav too missed the T20 series vs South Africa owing to a hand injury.