IPL 2020: KL Rahul breaks Sachin Tendulkar record during KXIP vs RCB match

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of KL Rahul.

KL Rahul advent in the international cricket was credited through Indian Premier League when he took the cricket world with storm with his devastating batting style in his debut season for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Seven years down the line, the 28-year-old right-hander is now the captain of Kings XI Punjab and has added a glittering record to his name, besting none other than the cricket legend Mumbai Indians.

Very early in the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Thursday, he joined the 2000-run club in the IPL and the fastest Indian to do so as he took just 59 innings to achieve the feat.

He was four innings faster than Mumbai Indians marquee star Sachin Tendulkar, who retired in 2013.

Sachin, however, to this date remains the fastest Indian to score 1000 runs in the IPL history. While Suresh Raina holds the fastest 3000 run record. RCB skipper holds on to the fastest 4000 and 5000 record.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage