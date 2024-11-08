KL Rahul's brainfade moment, gets bowled between his legs to rookie spinner Corey Rocchiccioli | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CRICKET.COM.AU AND GETTY KL Rahul dismissal off Corey Rocchicioli

KL Rahul isn't having a great time in his career. Not long ago, Rohit Sharma backed him to get a long rope at number six in Tests. But given that the Indian skipper is unlikely to be available for the first Test against Australia later this month, he is suddenly auditioning for an opener's slot and travelled down under early to play for India A as well. But the move hasn't reaped rewards at all with the batter enduring a brainfade moment to get out to a rookie spinner.

For the unversed, Scott Boland dismissed Rahul in the first innings for just four runs but he bided his time in the second innings facing 43 balls for 10 runs. The 44th ball of his innings was the first from the spinner Corey Rocchiccioli in the innings and Rahul, surprisingly, decided to leave the ball that was short and was going down the leg-side.

The ball then went between his two legs to hit the stumps much to the delight of the bowler and the Australia A players. It was a nothing delivery from Corey and he ended up picking a wicket. Rahul, on his part, shouldn't have left the ball and rather should've played at least for a single.

Here's the video: