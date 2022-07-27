KL Rahul ruled out of T20 series vs West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : PTI KL Rahul | File Photo

Rahul would now aim to make a strong comeback for in three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

KL Rahul is set to miss to entire T20 leg of the West Indies tour, according to reports. It is understood that Rahul has recovered from COVID, but the BCCI medical team has advised another week of rest for the LSG skipper.

Earlier, it was believed that upon proving his fitness, Rahul would fly to West Indies for the last two T20s. Rahul would now aim to make a strong comeback for in three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, which is set to begin on August 18.

It has been a tough couple of months for KL Rahul. The right-handed batsman was all set to lead India against South Africa in the five-match T20I home series but unfortunately missed out as he had problems with his groin after IPL 2022.

KL Rahul headed to Germany last month as he underwent the knife for hernia surgery. Rahul had sustained the injury on the eve of the first T20I match that India was scheduled to play against the Proteas at Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi.

Rahul's injury was considered a mild strain initially, but before anyone knew it, it soon aggravated into serious wear and tear. Rahul had to miss the entire English tour. Reports then came out of the NCA today that Rahul tested positive and was isolating himself as a part of a precautionary measure.

In Rahul's absence, Team India decided to open the innings with swashbuckling Rishabh Pant. The move was appreciated all over as there were a lot of calls to let Pant open the innings in the shortest format of the game. It would be interesting to see what happens when Rahul ultimately makes his comeback in the T20 setup. KL Rahul has played 42 Tests, 42 ODIs, and 56 T20Is for India in the last eight years

