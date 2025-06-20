KL Rahul reveals reaching out to Shubman Gill after latter was announced India's Test captain With India all set to take on England in a five-game Test series starting from June 20, star batter KL Rahul took centre stage and revealed reaching out to new skipper Shubman Gill for any guidance going forward.

New Delhi:

A new era is on the horizon for team India, with the side all set to take on England in a five-game Test series from June 20, branded as the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The Indian team will be under the new captaincy of ace batter Shubman Gill.

Ahead of the start of the series, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) announced Gill as the side’s new Test skipper. Gill will begin his captaincy stint by leading the side in the upcoming England tour, and shortly after he was announced as the new Test skipper, star batter KL Rahul reached out to him.

In a video shared by Sony Sports, KL Rahul revealed reaching out to Gill shortly after he was announced as India’s new Test skipper. With no Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the team anymore, KL Rahul is India’s most experienced specialist batter in the tour, and Gill could go on to benefit from his guidance as he tests the waters of captaincy.

"I reached out to Shubman the minute the team was announced, and when he was announced (as) the captain. (I told him) You will always find me around, any help, any guidance, if you need someone to share something with or talk to, I'm always there. But I believe you need to give people their space to really follow their gut instinct. If they need help, I'm always there,” Rahul told Sony Sports.

KL Rahul reflects on how he can help team India in upcoming tour

Furthermore, with the series rapidly approaching, Rahul urged his teammates to take accountability for their performances, despite the result of the game. After missing out on the WTC final 2025, team India will be hoping to make a fitting comeback.

"We have been together. (If) We don't get results our way, somewhere along the way, everyone makes mistakes. That's not going to change. We are going to try and help out everyone in the team. I'm always there," said Rahul.