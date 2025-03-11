KL Rahul returns back to Mumbai after Champions Trophy 2025 triumph Star India batter KL Rahul was recently captured at the Mumbai airport as the star batter arrived back in India after winning the Champions Trophy 2025 with the Indian team.

The Indian team were triumphant in their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. The Men in Blue were placed in Group A of the tournament alongside the likes of Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand. Led by Rohit Sharma, Indian team went unbeaten throughout the competition, defeating every side that they faced.

Furthermore, they defeated New Zealand in the summit clash of the competition and clinched their third Champions Trophy title. It is worth noting that after winning the tournament, several players of the Indian team have made their return to the country.

Star batter KL Rahul was the latest player to come back from Dubai. The 32-year-old was captured at the Mumbai airport as he made his return to India. It is interesting to note that after the conclusion of the Champions Trophy 2025, every player would be hard at work preparing for the new edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League).

It is interesting to note that the 18th edition of the IPL kicks off on March 22. The season opener of the competition will see Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both sides will lock horns at the Eden Gardens in the season opener of the tournament.

As for KL Rahul, the star batter will be representing Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of the IPL. The 32-year-old was roped in by Delhi Capitals for a whopping sum of INR 14 crore. Rahul will hope for a good performance in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

It is worth noting that Rahul was exceptional for the Indian team in their recent Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. The side defeated every opponent that they faced, and with Rahul being influential for the Men in Blue’s success in the tournament, many have pinned hopes on the star batter to perform at the peak of his powers in the upcoming IPL as well.