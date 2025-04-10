KL Rahul registers his first IPL half-century in Bengaluru in nine years Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul registered his first IPL half-century at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in nine years. He smacked an unbeaten 93-run knock against RCB to help DC register a comfortable six-wicket win.

KL Rahul played a phenomenal knock of unbeaten 93 runs off 53 deliveries as Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets at M Chinnswamy Stadium. Interestingly, it was Rahul’s first half-century in Bengaluru in nine years. He hit a couple of 50+ scores against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders and since then, Rahul has failed to get going on his home stadium in the IPL.

The keeper-batter is in sensational form this season and played a vital role in Delhi winning their fourth game of the season. Chasing 164 runs, the visitors suffered early on as Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abishek Porel departed early. Since then, Rahul took over the business and got the job done with 13 balls remaining. Tristan Stubbs supported him well in the middle as Delhi maintained their unbeaten record in IPL 2025.

After the game, the India international noted that the wicket was tricky but since he kept wickets for 20 overs, he had a fair idea of what the pitch could offer. Rahul also reminded that Chinnaswamy is his home ground and he knows the surface better than anyone.

“Was a slightly tricky wicket. What helped me was being behind the stumps for 20 overs, just watching how it played. From wicketkeeping I figured that the ball sat in the wicket a little bit but it was consistent throughout - it wasn't two-paced, it was one paced throughout,” Rahul said in the post-match presentation.

“I knew what my shots are. Just wanted to get off to a good start, be aggressive initially and assess it from there. If I was trying to hit a big six, I knew what pockets to target. Wicketkeeping gave me a feeler for how the other batters played and where were they dismissed. Got lucky with the dropped catch. This is my ground, this is my home. I know this better than anybody else. Enjoyed playing here,” he added.