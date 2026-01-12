KL Rahul receives applause from former India cricketer after guiding India to win over New Zealand KL Rahul played a crucial role in helping India get over the line in the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara. Rahul has received a warm applause from former cricketer Aakash Chopra for his steely knock.

New Delhi:

Star India batter KL Rahul received a warm applause from former cricketer Aakash Chopra for his steely finish in the first ODI between India and New Zealand on Sunday, January 11. Rahul played an unbeaten 29-run knock from 21 balls as he helped India hunt down 301 against the Kiwis at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

Rahul was left with fewer options when India suffered a collapse. From 234/2, the hosts slipped to 242/5. Moreover, with Washington Sundar injured and not certain to bat, Rahul's role was the make-or-break for the hosts.

He was helped by Harshit Rana's 29-run knock, and Sundar eventually came to bat and scored an unbeaten seven off seven. However, Rahul closed the game with two fours and a six in the 49th over of the chase.

Chopra has hailed Rahul for the versatility that he showed during the series opener. "KL Rahul's batting approach in this first ODI against New Zealand was interesting. We know him as an aggressive player. But here, with Harshit Rana and an injured Washington Sundar batting with him, he was different. Many times, you think he will accelerate and finish the match quickly with a big shot, but he took his time. The first ball he hit in the 49th over wasn't a boundary ball, but he found the boundary. He has the ability to find the boundaries easily, and He hits his shots when he wants," said the JioStar expert Aakash Chopra.

"He was taking singles off balls he usually hits, but he waited for the right chances. In a different way, his versatility is his biggest quality. Ask him to open, keep the wickets, or be the stand-in captain, and he will do it. He just hasn't bowled yet; that is pending. In these death overs, controlling the chase so well, controlling the nerves almost like Dhoni, hats off to KL Rahul. He is excelling at the toughest role in modern cricket - The finisher," he added further.