KL Rahul opens up about competition with Rishabh Pant ahead of New Zealand clash Star India wicket keeper batter KL Rahul recently came forward and talked about his ever rising competition with fellow wicket keeper Rishabh Pant.

The Indian team has put in an exceptional performance in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 so far. Taking on Bangladesh and Pakistan so far, the Men in Blue have managed to win both matches and are well on their way to the semi-final of the competition.

For their final game of the group stage, the Men in Blue will take on New Zealand. Both sides will lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 2. Ahead of the clash, star India batter KL Rahul took centre stage and talked about a variety of topics.

One of the points that he touched upon was the ever-rising competition with Rishabh Pant. A star in his own right, both KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant have often competed for a spot in the playing XI; however, according to Rahul, he is not trying to compete with Pant at all.

"There is (competition with Pant), I won't lie. He is a very talented player and has shown all of us what he can do and how aggressively he can play and how quickly he can change the game. So there is always a temptation in the team with the captain and the coach to think if they should play him or play me,” Rahul said in the pre-game press conference.

"For me, whenever I get the opportunity, I try and see what I can do best. I am not trying to compete with Rishabh. I am not trying to play like him, or I am sure when he gets a chance, he is not trying to play like anybody else. He is picked on the basis of how he can play, and the same applies to me," Rahul added.

There have been several reports about India’s playing XI for the upcoming clash against New Zealand. However, it is most likely that Rahul would feature for the Men in Blue once again in Pant’s place.