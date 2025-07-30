KL Rahul on verge of breaking Sunil Gavaskar's Test record in England KL Rahul is on the verge of breaking Sunil Gavaskar’s record for most Test runs by an Indian opener in England. With 1108 runs, he needs just 45 more in the fifth Test at The Oval to surpass Gavaskar’s tally of 1152 and become the highest Indian opener in England.

London:

Senior India opener KL Rahul is set to break Sunil Gavaskar’s record for most runs by an Indian opener in England. The 33-year-old has been in terrific form in the ongoing five-match series against the Ben Stokes-led side, amassing 511 runs in four matches. He is the second-highest run-scorer behind Shubman Gill in the series. As things stand, Rahul needs only 45 runs in the fifth Test at the Oval to break Gavaskar’s record and become the most successful Indian opener in England.

The former India international made 1152 runs in 15 Test matches he played in England. Rahul currently has 1108 runs to his name. Given how good he has batted so far in the ongoing England tour, it is expected that the Karnataka batter to surpass Gavaskar’s record in the fifth Test, slated to take place at the Oval.

Rahul played vital knock at Old Trafford

After being bundled 358 runs in the first innings of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, England went on to take a lead of 311. After the visitors were reduced to 0/2, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan departing without opening their tally, things seemed complicated, but Rahul and Gill managed to keep the scoreboard ticking and bailed India from any further trouble.

The duo stitched a partnership of 188 runs before Rahul departed for 90 runs off 230 balls. He took his time in the middle and set the tone for the middle order to come in and settle in quickly. Meanwhile, after Rahul departed, Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar went on to smack a century each as the match ended in a stalemate.

However, due to the three centuries, Rahul’s contribution was slightly ignored as it wasn’t highlighted enough. However, he remains unfazed with or without the attention and will be hoping to keep scoring runs and getting the job done for India.