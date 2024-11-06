Wednesday, November 06, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. KL Rahul likely to open for India A alongside Easwaran, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to slide down in the order

KL Rahul likely to open for India A alongside Easwaran, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to slide down in the order

India A will take on Australia A in the second and final unofficial Test of the series at Melbourne Cricket Ground starting Thursday, November 7. KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel were added to the India A squad for the second game after the completion of the home series against New Zealand.

Written By : India TV Sports Desk Edited By : Anshul Gupta
New Delhi
Published on: November 06, 2024 20:26 IST
KL Rahul didn't play the last two Tests against New Zealand
Image Source : BCCI KL Rahul didn't play the last two Tests against New Zealand in Pune and Mumbai

KL Rahul, one of the two new additions to India A squad for the second and final unofficial Test against Australia A at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, is set to open the innings alongside Abhimanyu Easwaran. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who opened the innings in the series opener, is likely to slide down in the middle order for the second Test starting Thursday, November 7. 

"The Men’s Selection Committee have added Mr KL Rahul and Mr Dhruv Jurel to the India A squad for the second first-class game against Australia A starting on Thursday at the MCG, Melbourne," the BCCI said in an official release on the eve of the clash. 

With captain Rohit Sharma unsure of his availability at the start of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rahul and Easwaran are probably set for a straight face-off with each other for the vacant opener's spot for the opening Test in Perth from November 22, as per ESPNCricinfo. Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the innings and even though Easwaran was picked as the third opener, Rahul's sudden promotion is a surprise given that the captain and the team management didn't want to touch his spot of No 6 three weeks ago in Bengaluru.

Rahul after playing the series opener against New Zealand at his home ground, didn't feature in the rest of the series. Similarly, Jurel, who didn't play any of the five Tests during the home season, is also set to get some game time replacing Ishan Kishan for the series decider. However, Jurel has an opportunity to showcase his batting skills. Since Sarfaraz didn't really light up the New Zealand series, scoring just 21 runs in four innings, after his maiden Test hundred, there might be a middle-order spot opening up too, with Rishabh Pant being the candidate to take the gloves.

Hence, Kishan and Baba Indrajith would unfortunately miss out on the second game. Nitish Reddy and Prasidh Krishna, the other two members of the Test squad will be in the spotlight too with the date for the series opener getting closer by the day.

Related Stories
IPL retentions: Maxwell reveals 'beautiful exit' from RCB, opens up on communication from franchise

IPL retentions: Maxwell reveals 'beautiful exit' from RCB, opens up on communication from franchise

Sri Lanka announce ODI and T20I squads for New Zealand series at home

Sri Lanka announce ODI and T20I squads for New Zealand series at home

Sharjah completes 300 international matches, becomes first stadium in the world to reach milestone

Sharjah completes 300 international matches, becomes first stadium in the world to reach milestone

India A squad for 2nd unofficial Test: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (WK), Abishek Porel (WK), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (wk)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement