KL Rahul, Kings XI Punjab captain, finishes IPL 2020 season with Orange Cap

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul finished the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League with the Orange Cap for the first time in his career. The achievement was assured after Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan's early dismissal in the IPL 2020 final against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Rahul finished the season with 670 runs from 14 games at an average of 55.83 and a strike rate of 129.34 comprising one century and five fifties. Rahul faced threat from Dhawan, who stood 68 runs behind him heading into the finale, but was dismissed for just 15 off 13 by Jayant Yadav in the fourth over that left him second on the Orange Capt list with 618 runs from 17 games at 44.14 and a strike rate of 144.73, laced with two centuries and four fifties.

This was the second time that Rahul amassed more than 600 runs in a single season, having achieved the feat in 2018 with his tally of 659 runs. The present tally also made him the highest run-getter for KXIP in a single season, surpassing his previous 2018 record.

Rahul's KXIP however failed to reach the playoffs, having finished sixth on the points table with six wins in 14 matches. They had languished to the bottom of the table with one win from seven matches in the first half of the league, but scripted an inspiring return winning five in a row before losing two back-to-back must-needed wins which affected their chances of making the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals speedster Kagiso Rabada finished with Purple Cap having picked 29 wickets in 17 matches this season.

