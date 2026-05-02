KL Rahul joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in elite list with stellar knock against Rajasthan Royals

New Delhi:

The 43rd game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Rajasthan Royals hosting Delhi Capitals. The two sides locked horns at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 1, and it was Delhi Capitals who managed to register a brilliant win.

The clash saw RR coming in to bat first and posting a total of 225 runs in the first innings. Chasing down the target, it was the performance of KL Rahul that helped Capitals register a victory. Scoring 75 runs in 40 deliveries, Rahul took Royals out of the game and propelled his side to the win.

Winning the Player of the Match award, KL Rahul equalled Ravindra Jadeja in the list of players with the most Player of the Match awards in the IPL. It is worth noting that both Rahul and Jadeja have 17 POTM awards to their names now. Furthermore, the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni feature on the list as well.

Rahul gave his take on the win

After the game, KL Rahul took centre stage and talked about defeating Rajasthan Royals, especially after struggling throughout most of the season so far. He also revealed how the atmosphere in the dressing room has been despite the hardships.

“No, the dressing room's always been in a decent place. We try and keep that dressing room as balanced as possible. And we do realise that the results haven't gone our way, but if you really have to dig deep and see if we're doing blunders or if we're doing some big mistakes, that wasn't the case. We had some honest conversations in the dressing room. Yes, we couldn't cash in on the big moments,” KL Rahul said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Most PoTM awards in IPL (Indian)

21 - Rohit Sharma

20 - Virat Kohli

18 - MS Dhoni

17 - Ravindra Jadeja

17 - KL Rahul*

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