KL Rahul joins Murali Vijay in elite Test record list with half-century vs West Indies KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 58 runs to guide India to a seven-wicket win over West Indies in Delhi. He equalled Murali Vijay’s record for most Test fifties by an Indian opener. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav was named Player of the Match for his eight wickets as India sealed the series 2-0.

New Delhi:

India opener KL Rahul played a crucial knock of 58 runs in the fourth innings of the second Test against West Indies, guiding the hosts to a comfortable seven-wicket victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. With this half-century, Rahul has now equalled former opener Murali Vijay’s record for the most Test fifties by an Indian opener. He joins Vijay on the list, with only Sunil Gavaskar (75), Virender Sehwag (51), and Gautam Gambhir (31) ahead of him.

Most half-century by Indian openers in Test cricket

Indian openers Half-century in Tests Sunil Gavaskar 75 Virender Sehwag 51 Gautam Gambhir 31 KL Rahul 27 Muarali Vijay 27 Navjot Singh Sidhu 23

Notably, even in 2024, Rahul was fighting for a spot in Test cricket. He was tried in the middle order, but as Rohit Sharma was out of the first Test against Australia in Perth, the 33-year-old was promoted to the top of the order, during which he proved his mettle with the bat. He played some good cricket in the England tour as well, and is currently a key component of the Test side.

Kuldeep Yadav adjudged POTM

Star India spinner Kuldeep Yadav was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant spell in Delhi. Batting first, the Shubman Gill-led side declared on 518/5, after terrific centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and the captain himself. Sai Sudharsan played some brilliant cricket as well, scoring 87 runs.

In the second innings, Kuldeep stole the show with the ball, picking up a five-wicket haul. Ravindra Jadeja supported him well, clinching three as West Indies were bundled for 248 runs. India enforced a follow-on and in the third innings, the visitors put up a better show. John Campbell and Shai Hope registered a century each as West Indies made 390 runs and set up a target of 124 runs. Notably, Kuldeep clinched three in the second innings.

Rahul, with his half-century, made it extremely easy for India in the final innings. Sudharsan supported him well 39 as India sealed the series 2-0.