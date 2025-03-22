KL Rahul joins Delhi Capitals' camp ahead of the IPL 2025 Star India batter KL Rahul has finally arrivved in Delhi Capitals' camp ahead of the IPL 2025. The side will be under the leadership of Axar Patel for the new season of the tournament.

The stage is set for the 18th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League). The marquee event kicks off with Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22. With the two teams kicking off the season, the fans would be gearing up for yet another season of the tournament.

In the latest developments with the start of the season, star India batter KL Rahul was captured arriving at the Delhi Capitals’ camp. The star batter was roped in by Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 mega auction for Rs 14 crore.

Rahul has represented several sides in the tournament over the years, and now he will be donning Delhi Capitals’ colours in the IPL 2025. Ahead of their first game, KL Rahul was captured arriving at the side’s camp. The picture of the same went heavily viral across social media as well.

It is interesting to note that KL Rahul boasts an impressive record in the IPL. Having played 132 matches in the tournament, the star batter has scored 4,683 runs to his name and has maintained an average of 45.46 runs as well.

With a price tag of Rs 14 crore, KL Rahul will have a truckload of expectations riding on his back ahead of the new season, and after three seasons with Lucknow Super Giants, the star batter will hope to get back in his groove in a new franchise.

Speaking of Delhi Capitals, the franchise are still looking for their maiden IPL title. In the IPL 2024. Delhi Capitals finished in sixth place in the standings. Playing 14 matches, the team won seven and lost seven matches. They missed out on the playoff spot on net run rate, and with a revamped squad in 2025 and under the leadership of Axar Patel, the side will hope for an improved season.