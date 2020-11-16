KL Rahul is one of the best white-ball players at the moment: Nasser Hussain

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KL Rahul in IPL 2020

Though Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) failed to qualify for IPL 2020 playoffs by a whisker, their skipper KL Rahul had a magnificent season with the bat. Leading the Punjab side for the first time, Rahul finished as the highest run-scorer of the tournament.

The Karnataka wicketkeeper-batsman scored 670 runs in 14 matches at an impressive average of 55.83 and bagged the Orange Cap this year. His splendid form with the bat also included an unbeaten 132 -- highest score by an Indian in the history of IPL.

Heaping praise on Rahul, former England skipper Nasser Hussain tagged him as 'one of the best white-ball players' at the moment. Hussain also said that Rahul's 'beautiful' strokeplay is a good lesson for any youngster.

“Rahul, I think, is one of the best white-ball players going at the moment. He is a good lesson for any young boy or girl about how to strike a cricket ball and not over-hit it. Rahul strokes it beautifully,” Hussain told Skysports.

Hussain also lauded Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan and slotted him as the second opener of his IPL XI. Like Rahul, Dhawan also had a superb IPL season with the bat, which included two consecutive tons. Dhawan managed to score 617 runs in 17 games and finished second in the Orange Cap race.

“It’s not just the runs they get. These two openers left hand and right hand, are so pleasing on the eye. T20 is about muscle and hitting the ball, but it is also about stroking the ball and Dhawan and Rahul had magnificent tournaments," Hussain further said.

Both Rahul and Dhawan are currently gearing up for the much-awaited series against Australia, set to start with the ODI series in Sydney from November 27th.