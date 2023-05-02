KL Rahul injury: Krunal Pandya drops update on LSG skipper's fitness

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER KL Rahul got injured during LSG vs RCB game

KL Rahul injury: Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul suffered a thigh injury while fielding in his side's game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. RCB edged past LSG in a low-scoring encounter at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Meanwhile, LSG were dealt with a body blow when their captain picked up an injury in the first innings.

Rahul suffered a right thigh injury when he ran to save a boundary off Faf du Plessis' shot in the second over of the first innings. Rahul was seen in some serious pain and was taken off the field. Meanwhile, he came out to bat at No.11 for his team in the chase but was not looking fit.

Krunal Pandya opens on Rahul

Meanwhile, LSG made Krunal Pandya as their stand-in captain in Rahul's absence. The spin all-rounder has provided a major update on his team's regular skipper's injury. "It's such a sad thing Rahul pulled his hip flexor. I am not aware how bad it is, the medical team will assess it," Pandya said after the match.

Notably, LSG bowler Ravi Bishnoi also opened up on Rahul and the loss to RCB. "It was a chasable score. Injury to KL Rahul was a setback, we lost one batter and then we played a few poor shots as well," Bishnoi told to media in a post-match press conference.

Meanwhile, this can be a blow to India too. Rahul is in India's squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia. The final is just more than a month away and the Men in Blue would be having their fingers crossed on Rahul's injury.

Talking about the LSG vs RCB match, Bangalore edged past Lucknow by 18 runs as they defended their joint-highest score - 127 in the history of IPL. Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli played crucial hands with the bat, while their bowlers did enough to choke the Rahul-less top order of LSG. Lucknow will next face Chennai Super Kings at home on Wednesday and will hope for the best for Rahul.

Latest Cricket News