'KL Rahul has worked very, very hard for England series': Abhishek Nayar heaps praise on star batter KL Rahul slammed 532 runs in the series against England with two centuries to his name. Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar heaped praise on the India star for having worked 'very, very hard' for the series against England.

New Delhi:

Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has heaped praise on KL Rahul for having worked 'very, very hard' for the England series during the Indian Premier League. Nayar revealed how Rahul worked on himself after every minute after the IPL for the series.

Nayar stated that he cannot reveal the technical changes the senior batter has made. "I can't talk about the changes that I've seen in KL Rahul. I can't, because then it's out there and the effectiveness goes down a lot," Nayar said as quoted by news agency PTI.

"All I can say is that, whatever the changes are, they have really worked. Sometimes -- (and) I always say in a cricketer's journey and in a team's journey -- things need to click. You need a bit of the rub of the green. I think he's had that as well."

Nayar, the newly-appointed UP Warriorz head coach, revealed that Rahul did not waste any time after the IPL to start preparing for England tour. "He has worked very, very hard. There are a very, very few people who know this that after the birth of his child he was in the IPL (and) he came back immediately," he said.

"He started preparing for the (England) Test series while a lot of people wouldn't have done that. He knew the importance of this series, he understood it. And every minute post the last game that he played in the IPL, was about how he can do well in this Test series, so it's great to see him do well there and get the recognition that he rightly deserves being the guy who's done all the dirty jobs and still managed to perform at every every number in that batting order," he added.

"All in all, Indian cricket is in good hands and hopefully we wrap it up today (Sunday) and everything's good," Nayar said, talking about the fifth Test.

The former assistant coach praised the Indian batters for having shown great fight in the series against England.

"A lot of the changes that you've seen in our players getting runs is also somewhere the conditions which have played a part, but also the fact that the hunger that our players have had to go out there and actually prove a point, is on show," he said.

"The determination in the last game (Manchester), the fight they showed, it just tells you that the mentality that our players carry and, the feeling that they have for Test cricket," he added.