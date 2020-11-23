KL Rahul should be first-choice wk-batsman in limited overs, says former India wicketkeeper

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES KL Rahul and Sanju Samson are a part of India's limited-overs squads for the upcoming tour to Australia.

India have traveled with a number of wicketkeeping options in their squad in Australia. The side will take part in three ODIs and as many T20Is, before the four-match series which begins on December 17.

Rishabh Pant, who had been a mainstay in the squad as a wicketkeeper-batsman following Mahendra Singh Dhoni's absence from the side, was dropped from the limited-overs squad. While KL Rahul, who stepped up with the gloves behind the stumps earlier this year, retains his place, Sanju Samson has also been included in the squad after his exploits in IPL 2020.

Talking about who should be the first-choice wk-batsman in the side, former wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra said that Rahul's form makes him the "best option." The Karnataka batsman was the highest-run-scorer in IPL 2020.

“The kind of form that Rahul is in obviously makes him the best option," Ratra told Hindustan Times.

"He is flexible in the batting order, keeping wise also he has done a decent job. Rahul is an asset, he will walk into the Indian ODI and T20I at any point of time. If he keeps then it allows India to play an extra bowler or an all-rounder. So Rahul should be the first choice keeper-batsman in T20I and ODIs."

He also said that Rahul isn't a "makeshift keeper." “Rahul has kept in junior cricket and that’s why he doesn’t look like a makeshift keeper at all,” added Ratra.

Ratra also opined that Samson and Pant are both competing for the second spot at the moment.

“Samson needs to be a bit more consistent with the bat. Same is for Pant. They definitely have the potential. Samson didn’t get to keep wickets much in the IPL. But both Samson and Pant are now fighting for the second spot,” said Ratra.

India's tour of Australia begins on November 27 with the first ODI taking place in Sydney.