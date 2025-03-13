KL Rahul eager to play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025, says 'auction was nerve-wracking experience' KL Rahul is set to play for a new team in the Indian Premier League. He will turn up for Delhi Capitals, his fifth team in the cash-rich league and is looking forward to sharing the dressing room with Mitchell Starc, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, among others.

KL Rahul is all set to play for Delhi Capitals, his fifth team, in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He brings with him an experience of 132 IPL matches and 4683 runs as the franchise splurged Rs 14 crore to secure his service in the mega-auction last year. Amidst reports of the declining captaincy of the Delhi Capitals, Rahul has stated that he is looking forward to playing for his new franchise.

Rahul will share the dressing room with the likes of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav with whom he has been together in the Indian team as well. "This will be a new experience for me—joining a new franchise, possibly my fourth or fifth team in the IPL. I feel both excited and a little nervous. Every time you step into a new team environment, a lot of thoughts cross your mind—how the players will be, how the owners run the team, how the fans will respond—all of that. So, it's a mix of emotions.

"Looking at the squad and how the management has built the team, it looks like a well-balanced side with most areas covered. There’s a great combination of experienced players and young talent, and I’m excited to play alongside some incredibly skilled youngsters and learn from them as well. With players like Mitchell Starc, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, many of whom I have played with before, we have a solid squad. I can’t wait for the IPL to begin," Rahul said while speaking to JioHotstar.

KL Rahul has been in the auction quite a few times. Delhi Capitals won the bidding war against KKR, RCB and CSK to finally secure his services for Rs 14 crore. Opening up on the same, he recalled the auction time stating that it was a brilliant experience but also went on to say that a lot depends on how auction goes as a player's career is at stake.

"The auction was a nerve-wracking experience. As a player, not knowing which team you will end up with is never easy. Over the years, I’ve seen how unpredictable auctions can be—there’s no fixed pattern to how things unfold. Having been a captain for the last three seasons, I have been actively involved in the process of building a team. I understand the kind of pressure franchises face when assembling a squad.

"But from a player's perspective, it’s even tougher because your career is at stake. The auction can shape a player's future or present unexpected challenges. I was definitely nervous, even a little anxious. But at the same time, I knew this was the right step for my career. There was excitement too, though it didn’t last very long because reality sets in quickly.

"I’m really happy to be joining Delhi Capitals. Parth Jindal, the team’s owner, is a close friend, and we have spent a lot of time outside of cricket discussing various things. I know how passionate he is about the sport, and I’m thrilled to be a part of this team. We have a strong squad, and I’m looking forward to the season ahead," Rahul added.