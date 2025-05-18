KL Rahul creates history, shatters Virat Kohli's all-time T20 record during DC vs GT IPL 2025 clash KL Rahul has added another feather to his illustrious cap as he shattered a historic record of Virat Kohli in T20 cricket. Rahul achieved a massive milestone in the Delhi Capitals' clash against Gujarat Titans.

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals and India batter created history during DC's IPL 2025 clash against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, May 18. Rahul, who has been in impressive form in IPL 2025, shattered a historic record of Virat Kohli in T20 cricket.

Rahul added another feather to his illustrious cap as he reached the mark of 8000 runs in T20 cricket. The 33-year-old has become the fastest Indian to get to the mark. He took only 224 innings to get to 8000 runs in the format, while Kohli had reached the mark in 243 outings.

Rahul is the third-fastest to the mark overall, only behind Chris Gayle (213 innings) and Babar Azam (218 innings).

Fastest to 8000 runs in T20 cricket:

1 - Chris Gayle: 213 innings

2 - Babar Azam: 218 innings

3 - KL Rahul: 224 innings

4 - Virat Kohli: 243 innings

5 - Mohammad Rizwan: 244 innings

More to follow...