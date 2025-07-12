KL Rahul creates history at Lord's with second century at home of cricket during IND vs ENG 3rd Test KL Rahul has etched his name into the history books with his second hundred at Lord's during the third Test between India and England. Rahul slammed a masterful ton on Day 3 of the third Test.

India batter KL Rahul created history at Lord's with yet another century at the home of cricket during the third Test against England. Rahul, who is the most capped Indian batter in England, slammed a masterful hundred on Day 3 of the Lord's Test.

Rahul led India's charge with the bat extremely well in the first session on the moving day alongside Rishabh Pant. Rahul brought up his hundred off 176 balls as the visitors bossed the opening session.

Meanwhile, Rahul has created history with his hundred as he has become the first Asian opener to hit multiple tons in England. Rahul had slammed 129 in his previous trip to England in 2021.

Rahul fourth visiting opener to hit multiple tons at Lord's

Notably, Rahul has become only the fourth visiting opener to hit two or more centuries at the home of cricket, joining an elite list of players featuring Australia's Bill Brown, West Indies' Gordon Greenidge and South Africa's Graeme Smith.