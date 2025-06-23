KL Rahul breaks Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid's records as he slams scintillating ton in IND vs ENG 1st Test KL Rahul slammed his third Test ton as an opener in England, underlining his importance in tough conditions. Rahul has shattered the records of legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid, among others with a brilliant hundred against England in Leeds.

New Delhi:

KL Rahul shattered records of legendary players like Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid, among others, as he played a masterful knock in the second innings of the first Test match against England in Leeds. Rahul hit a brilliant hundred in the second innings in challenging conditions at Leeds on Day 4 as he carried the visitors' charge with the bat extremely well.

During his knock, Rahul has achieved a huge milestone. He has shattered the record for most centuries by an Asian opener in England in Test cricket. This was his third Test ton in England as an opener, which is now the most, pipping Gavaskar, Dravid, Ravi Shastri, Tamim Iqbal and Vijay Merchant, all of whom had two tons as openers in the country.

Most centuries by Asian openers in England:

1 - KL Rahul: 3

2 - Rahul Dravid: 2

3 - Vijay Merchant: 2

4 - Ravi Shastri: 2

5 - Tamim Iqbal: 2

