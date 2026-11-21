The Indian team found itself in a solid position on day 3 of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand. The two sides met at the Basin Reserve in Wellington for the clash, and the first innings saw New Zealand post a total of 368 runs thanks to centuries by Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips, as they played brilliant cricket.

Coming out to bat, the Indian team put forth a good showing as well; Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 85 runs to his name, with KL Rahul completing his half-century as well. As the first session came to an end, KL Rahul was unbeaten on a score of 93* runs to his name.

With his brilliant showing, Rahul became only the third opener after Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal to score 1000+ runs for India in a single WTC cycle.

1000+ Runs in a WTC Cycle: (India)

Ajinkya Rahane (2019 - 21)

Rohit Sharma (2019 - 21)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (2023 - 25)

Shubman Gill (2025 - 27)

KL Rahul (2025 - 27)*

India look to continue dominance

Speaking of the Indian team, the side has been in good form throughout the series. It is interesting to note that the visitors came into the Test series on the back of T20I and ODI series victories against New Zealand and would be hoping for similar results in the Test series as well.

It is interesting to note that in the first test, India had New Zealand reduced to a score of 80/5, but it was the performance of Phillips and Nicholls who scored 118 and 175 runs, respectively, as New Zealand posted a total of 368 runs in the first innings.

With India coming to bat, the side got off to a stellar start as Yashasvi Jaiswal amassed 85 runs, with KL Rahul scoring his century as well. It could be interesting to see how big a lead the Indian team can manage to take against the Black Caps.

New Zealand would have hoped that a score of 368 would have been adequate on the pitch, but India has counterattacked brilliantly and put the hosts on the back foot.

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